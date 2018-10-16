Hoehn To Be Sentenced October 29 On Guilty Pleas In Greywind Case

The Fargo man pleaded guilty earlier this year to kidnapping-conspiracy and providing false information to police in the August, 2017 death of Savanna Greywind.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – William Hoehn will be sentenced Monday, October, 29th.

He could face up to 20-years in prison on the kidnapping plea and lesser sentence on the lying plea.

Prosecutors have yet to say what sentence they will recommend.

A jury found Hoehn *not* guilty for conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of the 22-year old woman during an eight day trial in September.

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty to commit murder and two other charges in December and in February was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when Crews, a neighbor in her apartment building, cut open her womb and took her baby.