LIVE: Miss ND 2017 Offers Halloween Makeup Tips

Hoehn To Be Sentenced October 29 On Guilty Pleas In Greywind Case
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - William Hoehn will be sentenced Monday, October, 29th. The Fargo man pleaded guilty earlier this year to kidnapping-conspiracy and providing false information to police in the August, 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. He could face up…
Senator Heitkamp Apologizes For Campaign Ad About Sexual Assault Survivors
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFGO) - Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for her campaign ad that appeared in print media statewide that identified some women as sexual assault survivors without their permission. In a statement, Heitkamp said, the ad was an…
Try MATBUS Week Cuts Fares in Half, Saturday Means Free Rides
FARGO, N.D. -- If you've never tried public transportation in Fargo, there's an incentive to hopping on a bus this week. MATBUS provides nearly 2 million rides a year to its passengers. "For the size…
