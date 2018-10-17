NDSU Punter Garret Wegner Making a Strong Impression in Sophomore Season

Wegner leads the MVFC with 46 percent of his punts inside the 20

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to punters, they are a lot like referees: If you’re talking about them, it’s generally not a good sign.

That’s not the case for NDSU punter Garret Wegner though.

Wegner has made a big impact for the team in just his sophomore season.

Last year, North Dakota State struggled trying to flip the field.

Jackson Koonce’s 38.9 yards per punt were the second-fewest in the conference.

Wegner has brought that average up nearly four yards, and he has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line at a higher rate than anyone else in the Missouri Valley (13-for-28, 46 percent).

“The thing I like about Wegs is that he’s such a competitor,” NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. “He gets really upset with himself if he’s not punting really well today or on Tuesday or whatever days he punts. So, I’m really pleased with him. I think we’ve found our guy for the future.”

After the struggles from the position last season, Wegner is happy to be pulling his weight.

“There’s a huge emphasis on special teams, and we’re trying to be the best special teams unit in the country,” he said. “It started probably back with Mike and Ben punting and they’ve basically set the standard for what I’m trying to be.”