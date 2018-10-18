Force Drop Thursday Night Matchup with Sioux City

The Musketeers won 5-2

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) — Ben Meyers and Hank Crone each had a goal and an assist, but the Force dropped a 5-2 decision to the Sioux City Musketeers Thursday night at Scheels Arena.

The Force (2-4-1) outshot the Musketeers (4-1-0) 31-30, but Sioux City took the opening matchup of a two-game series in Fargo. Ryan Bischel stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced in net for the Force.

“Not a lot has happened very easy for us,” head coach Cary Eades said. “We have to stick together through tough times and work our way out of it. We’re not scoring a lot of goals, so that’s magnifying our mistakes. We have to ask a little more of ourselves and play a little better in all three zones.”

Sioux City opened the game’s scoring seven minutes into the first period when Bobby Brink slipped a rebound chance through legs of Bischel and into the net for his third goal of the season.

The visitors’ lead held up just 38 seconds into the second period before Ben Meyers was able to clean up a juicy rebound in front of the Sioux City net for his third goal in the last two games and sixth of the season. Meyers has 10 points (6-4-10) in seven games so far this season. Josh Nodler got the primary assist on the play to extend his point streak to four games.

“I think we’re working hard, but we have to find an extra gear and find a way to work even harder,” Meyers said. “Create more bounces, draw more penalties, and find more wins here.”

The Musketeers answered back five minutes later when Kevin Lombardi trickled a shot through Bischel’s five-hole and over the goal line.

Fargo appeared to answer back at the halfway point of the period, but a would-be Colin Ugbekile goal that would have tied the game 2-2 was waved off.

“That is a momentum killer, to be honest,” forward Hank Crone said. “But that’s part of the game. We’re not going to make excuses and ref. We’re just going to try to go out and play. We know it’s going to come soon.”

The Musketeers scored seven minutes into the third period to increase their lead to two goals, and the Force got back within a goal when Hank Crone fired a shot from the right corner that deflected off a Sioux City defender and into the Musketeer goal for his second goal of the season.

Sioux City quickly added another goal and an empty-netter to make the final score 5-2.

“We have to ask more of ourselves, execute better, and find a way to win a hockey game tomorrow night,” Eades said.