Sanford Hosts Pink Palooza for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

There was a mobile unit that offers mammograms

FARGO, N.D. — People get their pink on at Sanford’s Pink Palooza, which raises awareness for breast cancer.

The event has live entertainment, food, and a mobile unit that offers mammograms.

People could make “hope bottles,” which have messages of encouragement that will be given to patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

Several doctors also spoke about the importance of having a strong cancer center in the community.

“One in eight women are going to deal with breast cancer in their lives so if you raise awareness and let people around you know, then it’s that much easier to get diagnosed and diagnosed early,” Jimmy Chim, a plastic surgeon at Sanford, said.

There was also a silent auction where people could win an autographed guitar by Lionel Richie and concert tickets to the artist Pink.