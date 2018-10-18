What You Need to Know About Your ND House Candidates Before Heading to the Polls

Kelly Armtrong is the GOP candidate from Dickinson, Mac Schneider is the Democratic-NPL candidate from Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Election Day is less than three weeks away.

While North Dakota’s Senate race has gained most of the attention there’s also an important Congressional race.

KVRR’s Danielle Church sat down with both major party candidates.

Kelly Armstrong and Mac Schneider may be on different sides of the political spectrum, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty in common.

Both fell in a love with politics at a young age, were involved in student government at UND, have law degrees and served in the North Dakota Senate.

“We were always taught that public service is important and elected office is a good way to help people and I’ve just really enjoyed the opportunity to be involved in public policy and have been supported by my family throughout,” Schneider said.

“I had some people come up to me and ask me if I’d be willing to do it so I asked my dad and he said ‘absolutely it would be something to do’ so just kind of hit the ground and went going and have been doing it ever since,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong worked for his family’s oil and gas business before getting into politics.

The focus of his message is on both North Dakota’s energy and agriculture industries.

“Consuming states are represented significantly more than producing states. We produce the food and the power that feeds not just the state, but this entire country. We need to advocate for policies that are good for North Dakota because they’re good for the country,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong says if elected, he knows he will have to work with leaders on both sides of the aisle.

But he says he’ll work with whoever he has to in order to drive forward issues important to North Dakotans.

“I don’t care if it’s a democrat from Iowa or a republican from Wyoming, if we’re dealing with rural issues and we’re dealing with ag issues that are important to Midwest America, I’ll work with anybody to get those passed,” Armstrong said.

Schneider says in his talks with North Dakotans, he’s realized it’s the issues they talk about while at the dinner table that are critical.

It’s also why he plans to bring those concerns with him to Washington.

“Things like jobs, healthcare, kids’ education, secure retirement and you can’t talk about jobs in North Dakota without family farming. A lot of concern about the trade war, the policies that have led to a trade war. I’ve opposed those policies since day one. My opponent has supported them,” Schneider said.

Schneider also had a history of helping domestic violence victims while working as a lawyer in D.C.’s Superior Court.

He says it’s something he would continue to work on if elected into congress, as well as trying to get democrats and republicans to work together in order to get the job done.

“That’s what our country needs. There’s too many extreme democrats, there’s too many extreme republicans, very few lawmakers in the middle moving our country forward and that’s why I’d like to be representing North Dakota,” Schneider said.

Charles Tuttle is the third candidate running for Congress.

However, he is running as an independent.

The election is held on Tuesday, November 6th.