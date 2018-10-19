Fargo Force Rally to Take Down Sioux City 6-4

The Force trailed 2-0 after the first period
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force were at risk of losing their sixth game out of their first eight on Friday night after going down 2-0 to Sioux City.

The Musketeers controlled the first period to head into the first intermission up by two, but Fargo came out strong in each of the next two periods.

The Force scored three in the second and added a trio more in the third to win 6-4. Six different goal scorers contributed for Fargo.

