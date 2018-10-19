KVRR Round Table: UND’s Ground Game Will Be Key Against Sacramento State

Sac State gives up 243 yards per game on the ground
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D . — UND’s Nate Ketteringham will have to keep his emotions in check this week as the Fighting Hawks gear up for Sacramento State, Ketteringham’s former squad.

UND will also need to exploit the Hornets’ less than stellar rushing defense. Sac State gives up 243 yards per game on the ground, which is one of the worst in the conference. The Hornets are also the third worst in FCS in third down defense.

The KVRR Sports team analyzes those focal points ahead of Saturday’s contest.

 

Categories: College, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

UND Football Tested by Montana as well as its Fans
NDSU at No. 1 in STATS FCS Preseason Poll
UND Backfield Ready to Lead Fighting Hawks in 2017
College Football: UND’s Deion Harris Eyeing ...

You Might Like

Moorhead Officer Charged with Assault of Woman Under Arrest

FARGO (KFGO) - A Moorhead police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with felony assault in Fargo. According to court documents, Officer Matthew Lambert struck Jennifer Thomas with his elbow, causing injuries to her face. Thomas was…

Serious Injuries After Sugar Beet Trucks Collide In Felton

CLAY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) - Two people were seriously injured in the crash of two sugar beet trucks west of Felton. Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County…