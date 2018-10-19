KVRR Round Table: UND’s Ground Game Will Be Key Against Sacramento State

Sac State gives up 243 yards per game on the ground

GRAND FORKS, N.D . — UND’s Nate Ketteringham will have to keep his emotions in check this week as the Fighting Hawks gear up for Sacramento State, Ketteringham’s former squad.

UND will also need to exploit the Hornets’ less than stellar rushing defense. Sac State gives up 243 yards per game on the ground, which is one of the worst in the conference. The Hornets are also the third worst in FCS in third down defense.

The KVRR Sports team analyzes those focal points ahead of Saturday’s contest.