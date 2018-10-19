LIVE: Fargo Record Fair Spins Back For 9th Year

Record Fair Moves To El Zagal Shrine For 2018

Fargo Record Fair organizer Dean Sine joins Adam to talk about the 9th annual edition of the fair.

This year the fair moved to the El Zagal Shrine, where 39 different vendors are selling vinyl records.

Sine says there’s something to be said for being able to physically hold your music, rather than just downloading or streaming it.

The record fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 20th.

You can find more information by clicking here.