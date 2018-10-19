UND Hockey Drawing Comparisons From Week One Ahead of Minnesota State Series

The Mavericks average more than four goals per game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a winless series to start the season, UND hockey is looking to get the first win under its belt tonight. The Fighting Hawks face the defending WCHA champs, Minnesota State.

The Mavericks are a stout offensive team, averaging more than four goals per game. They rank 8th in the country when it comes to putting the puck in the net so far in the young season.

Minnesota State also spreads out the offensive weaponry. Seven different players scored the nine total goals in the mavericks’ opening weekend.

That’s just one of the many things UND says will be similar between weeks one and two.

“I think it’s going to be a very hard series again, just like Bemidji,” forward Joel Janatuinen said. “I think they’re a very similar team but I think [Minnesota State] is a little more skilled, they’re very well coached, so it’s not going to be an easy series.”

“They have depth within all four lines and their defensive-core they play a fast game, they pressure the puck, they do a lot of the little things Bemidji did in a game,” head coach Brad Berry added. “We have to make sure when we have those opportunities we have to know that.”