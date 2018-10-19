Veterans Learn About Breast Cancer Treatments Offered at Fargo VA

The event was held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FARGO, N.D. — Veterans heard about breast cancer and various treatment options available to them at the Fargo VA.

Doctors from the VA talked about the importance of getting mammograms and the power of stress relief exercises like yoga and meditation.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors at the VA say it’s critical that veterans make their health a priority.

“As a two–time breast cancer survivor myself, I’m pretty passionate about making sure our women veterans do get in and have their mammograms. Go out, get that mammogram done, at least get it scheduled so you have it coming up in the near future,” said Margaret Leas, the Fargo VA Women’s Program Manager.

Veterans also took part in a yoga demonstration.

They learned about products that helps those with the disease.