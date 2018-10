High School Football: Hillsboro-CV, Thompson Move On

Thompson beats Lamoure/Litchville-Marion and Hillsboro-CV beats Harvey-Wells County

Fargo N.D. — Hillsboro hosted Harvey-Wells County on Saturday in NDHSAA Playoff action. The Burros dominated the Hornets 48-6.

Thompson also in the NDHSAA Playoffs and hosted Lamoure/Litchville-Marion. The Leboes scored early but the Tommies ran away with the victory in the second half, 48-14.

Both teams move on in Division A.