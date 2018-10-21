Combating the Stereotype: How FargoMania is Helping Those with Disabilities Show Off Their Skills

The annual adapted fitness competition gives teams a chance to show off their eight weeks of training with CrossFit gyms

FARGO, N.D. — People with special needs and disabilities are putting their skills to the test and showcasing their abilities at FargoMania.

The goal of the event is to combat stereotypes associated with special needs while inspiring the athletes to do their best.

This day is something many of them say they have been really looking forward to.

“So excited I can’t wait. And what is your favorite part about today. Everything,” said Debra Drobdal, on the Bison Ice House Team.

That in itself puts us all on the same playing field and that at the end of the day is what we want to do. We want to have equal rights, equal opportunities for all people,” said Jake Haile, the Head Coach of the Ice Bison.

FargoMania is an annual event that’s been held at the SHAC for the last two years.