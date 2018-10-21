Thriving Through Technology: Students Compete in Bison BEST Robotics Competition

This is the 12th year NDSU has hosted the competition

FARGO, N.D. — For some students, the Bentson–Bunker Fieldhouse is their version of the FargoDome, the ultimate stage to let their technological toughness thrive.

Some students view the Bison Best Robotics competition as a chance to craft camaraderie through the use of technology.

“It’s great to see all the robots compete. It’s like you’re not alone in sometimes the failure. Some teams didn’t even score points. We at least got some points in the first round,” said Jacob Mayo, a student at St. Joseph’s School in Moorhead.

For the Northern Cass Jaguars, today’s competition is a culmination of hard work and the development of a younger corps of engineers.

“You watch everything come together at the end, and how everybody’s just so excited to be here and ready to put on the best show,” said Miah Munson, a senior at Northern Cass High School.

With more and more kids participating in robotics at Northern Cass, Tina Cahlin got encouraged by her kids to lend a hand to the coaching staff.

With a limited background in robotics, Cahlin loves any opportunity to learn from her students.

“It’s amazing. It’s fun to see how they support each other on their own team and the all the other teams that are here today. Those children are amazing. They can pull it out of their hat even when you think they’re not going to,” said Cahlin.

Teams like Northern Cass took part in match play competitions throughout the day.

But the competition isn’t all about building the best robot.

“There’s marketing presentations and also team and exhibit interviews and so you have to present in front of a panel of judges, even some of your team members,” said Munson.

The chance to compete and step out of her shell has helped Munson craft her future plans.

“Robotics has helped me with my public speaking and so because of that, I hope to become a teacher,” Munson said.

By building up confidence and inspiring kids to be innovative with technology, the future of robotics looks bright in North Dakota.

