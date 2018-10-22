Deltaroni Using A Favorite Childhood Cheesy Dish to Help Those with Type 1 Diabetes

Those with JDRF say it's interesting to talk to people who don't realize how many around them are affected by the disease

NDSU’s Delta Tau Delta Fraternity is combining a childhood cheesy creation with giving back.

People flooding the Newman Center on campus to do their part in learning more about type 1 diabetes and helping to find a cure.

The philanthropy chair says their annual event brings people from all over the Fargo area together.

“A charity that people don’t really give back to a whole ton and I feel like we do a great job every year at our event. We have a room filled with people and hopefully it stays that way all night. It’s lovely it’s even like a brotherhood even in here because we’re all having fun together and were just raising money for a great cause.”

If you’d still like to donate to JDRF but didn’t have a chance to make it, visit this link.