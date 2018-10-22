Former Council Member Wants Immediate Action On New Moorhead Polling Locations

Moorhead Council Members Approved Eliminating Sites At MSUM and Concordia By Consent Agenda

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The mayor of Moorhead and other city council members are apologizing for an oversight on polling site changes.

The city council eliminated voting sites at MSUM and Concordia College and established new polling locations which include a nearby church and the remote Bluestem Performing Arts Center.

A former city official says the changes were made after low voter turnout and students who didn’t show up to work their shifts as election judges.

The changes were passed on the consent agenda and no discussion was held by the council.

A former city council member and current Moorhead School Board member wants action taken to reinstate the polling sites.

“Do not make a citizen of Moorhead take you to court, said Mark Altenburg. “You don’t have the time to waste.”

City attorney John Shockley said, “You have to designate a polling place 90 days before the primary election and the polling place cannot change between the primary and the general election. So therefore even if we wanted to as a city change the polling places at this time state law prohibits the change in polling places.”

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the city council approved the sale of the former Usher’s House to Jade Nielsen who plans to turn it into an events center.