Former NDSU LB DeLuca Promoted to Jaguars 53-Man Roster

Jamaal Charles was released to make room for DeLuca

Former North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca has been promoted to the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster.

The Jags made room for him by releasing running back Jamaal Charles.

DeLuca originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent, and the team tried transitioning him to tight end.

He was then waived and picked up by Jacksonville, where he had been on the practice squad until Monday.

Jacksonville is 3-4 on the season after playing in the AFC Championship game a year ago.