Red Zone Conversions Key in NDSU’s Undefeated Start

The Bison have scored on 27 of 30 trips to the red zone

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State has come out on top in its last 13 games, dating back to last season.

If there’s one thing theBison have been especially good at this year – and really for the better part of the last decade – it has been their ability to capitalize.

The Bison scored four touchdowns in five red-zone trips as part of their win against Illinois State on Saturday.

On the season, they have now scored on 27 of their 30 visits inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Opponents have had very different success against the herd, scoring on just six of 11 trips to the red zone.

“The field condenses so much that you have to be able to do some different things,” NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. “Defenses are either going to bring pressure on you right now and get the ball, or they’re going to sit in soft zone. For us on defense, it’s just one of those things where you bend, bend, bend but try not to break. If you can get a pick like we have in critical situations this year or force teams into field goals, those are big difference-makers.”

NDSU faces South Dakota on Saturday.