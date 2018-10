West Fargo’s Hegerle Lays Out for HS Play of the Week

Carson Hegerle caught a touchdown pass from Cooper Sahli against Davies

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s Carson Hegerle is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Hegerle made a touchdown grab in double coverage off a pass from Cooper Sahli in the final seconds of the half against Davies.