Fargo Mother Charged With Child Abuse

Officers had been asked to check on the children of Marian Jasinski after one them hadn't been in school for three days.

FARGO, ND – A Fargo woman has been charged with felony child neglect after police say they found her two children huddled under blankets and her hiding in a closet in their home.

Jasinski claimed in a text message exchange with police that the family was out of town.

The rental home at 909 10th St. S had no running water and police say pieces of wood were blocking the doors.