Fargo Woman in Custody after Barricading Her Children in Her Home

Marisa Jasinski is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo woman is in custody after she allegedly barricaded her two children in her home.

Officers went to perform a welfare check at Marian Jasinski’s home since one of her children had not been in school.

Police found two children hiding under bedsheets, and Jasinski hiding in the closet.

She was arrested for open warrants and is in custody at the Cass County Jail.

Neighbors say they heard screams coming from the home days before she was taken into custody.

“I had some worries about it, but I didn’t think the neighborhood was that kind of neighborhood where someone would actually barricade their kids into a room. Pretty sad for a parent to do that to their children,” said Lisa Schultz, who lives right down the street from Jasinski’s house.

Fargo Police officers referred the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office after they completed a report on child neglect.