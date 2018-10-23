NDSU FB Preparing for a Streveler-less South Dakota Team

The former USD signal-caller graduated after last season.

FARGO, N.D. — On Saturday, North Dakota State football makes its first trip to the Mount Rushmore State since losing to South Dakota State last season.

This weekend, the Bison are facing South Dakota.

The Coyotes have dropped off a bit this season compared to the last few years. Much of that has to do with the graduation of quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler was the conference’s offensive player of the year last season and topped the FCS in total offense.

Without him on this year’s team, the ‘Yotes are 68th in the country in scoring.

This year’s starter, Austin Simmons, isn’t as mobile as Streveler, but South Dakota still likes to run a very up-tempo offense to wear down the opposition.

“All they’re trying to do is go up-tempo and trying to get us to not play with great technique,” senior defensive tackle Blake Williams said. “If you’re too tired and you don’t get in your gap, all of the sudden they’re gashing you for a 60-yard run. Or, you’re too tired to rush, you’re gassed and the quarterback has five seconds to sit back there and throws a long deep ball and the wide receiver comes up with the play.”

“After a successful play, they’re going to get right back on the ball,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “If you’re not ready, it’s going to go over the top of your head. I think the key for us defensively is to make sure we can get lined up and to keep the play in front of us and not give us those explosives.”

The game on Saturday is at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. at 2:00 p.m.