Sisseton Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Abuse of A Child

Joel Max is charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of aggravated abuse of a child

SISSETON, S.D.– A Sisseton man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child younger than 12.

29 year old Joel Max is charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of aggravated abuse of a child.

Court records say the charges accuse Max of abusing of a child between September 2016 and June 2018 in Roberts County.

Each of the sexual abuse charges carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

His federal trial is set for December 18.