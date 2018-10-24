Mayors From Around Region Gather At Summit on Entrepreneurship

They learned about ways they can foster innovation in their communities

FARGO, N.D. — The Mayors’ Summit for Entrepreneurship brought mayors from around the region together to learn about ways they can bolster their economies.

“This is a region that’s been built by entrepreneurs. We’re just trying to continue the legacy of those folks and keep supporting new ventures,” Greg Tehven, co-founder of Emerging Prairie, said.

Some of the key points were getting smaller communities connected to the outside world through internet access, catering to what young people like, and how to set up a company.

“Collaboration always works. We have to work with our financial institutions, our universities and our cities to increase opportunities for entrepreneurs,” Tehven said.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is one of the top 10 cities for entrepreneurs to come to.

“I think we’ll continue with this growth, I’m hoping we’ll have more and more businesses become successful, and they’ll bounce off each other,” he said.

“What I love is mayors from across the state looking at that same opportunity they can do. Whether they’re a larger community or smaller, how do they support the risk takers,” Tehven said.

Those risk takers don’t have to do it alone.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has resources to help entrepreneurs through every step from ideation to the time a business blooms.

“We do face the challenge of the lure of more urban areas calling our younger entrepreneurs. However, there’s so much opportunity. North Dakota is on fire right now for entrepreneurship and small business,” Jaime Wood, deputy district director for the SBA, said.

This was the fourth annual summit; it’s hosted by Emerging Prairie in partnership with the City of Fargo and the Bush Foundation.