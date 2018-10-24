Officer Involved Shooting Near Downtown Fargo

According to Deputy Chief Joe Anderson, the officer approached the suspect around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday Morning.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are investigating an officer involved shooting near the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue North.

According to Deputy Chief Joe Anderson, the officer approached the suspect around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday Morning.

The suspect was being questioned about a bike theft.

As the officer approached the suspect, the suspect ran.

The officer says the suspect brandished a gun, that’s when the officer fired at the suspect.

The gun was dropped but the suspect was able to allude the first officer.

Shortly a second officer saw the suspect, and based on the original report of a gun being shown, the officer used his taser on the suspect.

That suspect was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

At this hour, neither the suspect of the officer has been named.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now involved in the investigation.

We’ll have more tonight on KVRR Local News at 6 and after World Series Game #2 on KVRR.