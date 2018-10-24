Private Floyd Fuller Honored on 100th Anniversary of WWI’s End

He died of influenza in 1918

FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County Veterans Service Office honored a private from World War I on the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

Private Floyd Fuller was inducted into service in Fargo in September of 1918. He passed a month later.

He was part of the Student Army Training Corps at UND and was one of the victims of the influenza pandemic in Grand Forks.

The Army National Guard led a procession to the gravesite at the memorial.

“It’s really important because they weren’t recognized as war dead in 1918 when they died of influenza. They were just in training. Regardless of whether you were involved in combat or not, everyone who served deserves recognition,” Dan Thorstad, Cass County Veteran Service Officer, said.

A Veterans Medallion was placed on Fuller’s headstone to acknowledge the hundredth anniversary of his death.