Moorhead Police Looking To ID Man

Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may be a suspect in a theft.

The department posted on their Facebook page.

They would like to speak with the man regarding a prescription medication theft that occurred on 9/17/18 at Walgreens.

The suspect may be driving a dark colored, newer model, Jeep Renegade.

If you are able to identify the person pictured or have any other information regarding this incident, please email Officer Brad Schenck at brad.schenck@moorheadpolice.com or contact our tip line at 218.299.5122.

