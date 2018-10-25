New Art Exhibit Honors the Lives of Murdered, Missing Indigenous Women

The "Bring Her Home" exhibit will be at the Fargo Public Library until November 26

FARGO, N.D. — Artists honor the lives of missing or murdered indigenous women through an art exhibit at Fargo Public Library.

The “Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island” exhibit brings together pieces from across the country to give people a visual glimpse of the lives of these women.

The display was first shown in Minneapolis and has traveled around the country.

One artist says she’s honored to bring the story of these women to life.

“They’re titled ‘More than a Memory’ which for the families have missing women or children in their lives, you know they don’t forget them,” said Laura Youngbird, the Director of Native American Art Programs at Plains Art Museum.

The artwork will line the walls of Fargo Public Library until November 26.