Rally And Concert Planned To Encourage Tribal Members To Vote

Information about voting rights and the process of obtaining an ID will be distributed at the event Saturday at the Prairie Knights Casino in Cannon Ball.

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) _ Singer Dave Matthews and actor Mark Ruffalo are headlining a weekend event on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to encourage tribal members to vote.

The concert event comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to vacate a lower court ruling on North Dakota’s voter ID law.

It requires voters to show proof of a residential address, which tribal leaders argue are not always assigned on reservations.

Critics say the law is a form of voter suppression.

Matthews, Ruffalo and actress Shailene Woodley visited North Dakota during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests near Standing Rock.

Woodley was arrested during the demonstrations and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.