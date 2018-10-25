Small Fire Causes $7,500 in Property Damage at South Fargo Apartment Complex

The fire involved a backboard heater; forced drywall to be ripped apart

FARGO, N.D. — An apartment building in South Fargo was evacuated after people smelled smoke in the hallways.

Just before 10 this morning, a person saw smoke coming out of one of the apartments at the Alden Pines apartment complex on 1001 42nd Street South in Fargo.

Fire crews say they found smoke on the first and third floors of the building.

They eventually found that the fire started inside the walls of one of the apartments in the complex.

“We had to pull the drywall down to get to the wiring, so there’s one apartment that had some damage in that sense because we couldn’t get to the fire without doing that, but there’s not a lot of smoke damage. It cleared out well, and I don’t see it being a problem for anybody but the one tenant,” said Battalion Chief Dane Carley of the Fargo Fire Department.

The apartment unit sustained $7,500 worth of damage.

No one was hurt.