Kids Get An Early Halloween at “Boo! at NDSU”

There was a kids' carnival and trick-or-treating event
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Kids get an early Halloween at NDSU thanks to students in Residence Life. “Boo! At NDSU” is a children’s carnival and trick–or–treating event.

Students put on over a dozen booths with games, crafts, and other activities. Kids were all dressed up in their costumes to play and get candy.

Students were also dressed up, so kids had plenty of photo opportunities.

“Just being able to interact with our college students, sometimes I don’t think they realize what it’s like to live on campus and to experience that campus life, so when they get to go through and see where students live, it’s a really neat way for them to think about college one day,” Jen Kacere, Residence Life assistant director for leadership development, said.

This is the fifth annual event, and about half a dozen dorms took part in trick–or–treating.

 

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU at No. 1 in STATS FCS Preseason Poll
National FFA Announces Technology Partnership with...
6-Foot-8 Breckenridge Guard Verbally Commits to ND...
Bison Defense Struggle against Goedert, SDSU Offen...

You Might Like

Kids Get An Early Halloween at "Boo! at NDSU"

FARGO, N.D. -- Kids get an early Halloween at NDSU thanks to students in Residence Life. "Boo! At NDSU" is a children's carnival and trick–or–treating event. Students put on over a dozen booths with games,…

Mail bombing suspect was dancer, had arrest record in Minnesota

(KMSP) - A man arrested on suspicion of sending multiple mail bombs to prominent Democrats throughout the country has an arrest record in Minnesota and was part of a local traveling dance group. Federal authorities took 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc of Florida…