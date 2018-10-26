Kids Get An Early Halloween at “Boo! at NDSU”

There was a kids' carnival and trick-or-treating event

FARGO, N.D. — Kids get an early Halloween at NDSU thanks to students in Residence Life. “Boo! At NDSU” is a children’s carnival and trick–or–treating event.

Students put on over a dozen booths with games, crafts, and other activities. Kids were all dressed up in their costumes to play and get candy.

Students were also dressed up, so kids had plenty of photo opportunities.

“Just being able to interact with our college students, sometimes I don’t think they realize what it’s like to live on campus and to experience that campus life, so when they get to go through and see where students live, it’s a really neat way for them to think about college one day,” Jen Kacere, Residence Life assistant director for leadership development, said.

This is the fifth annual event, and about half a dozen dorms took part in trick–or–treating.