M State and MSUM Host its First Minnesota Out! Campus Conference

The conference is open to all community members and is free for students
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– M State and MSUM are bringing awareness to the LGBT community by hosting its first Minnesota Out! Campus Conference.

With a mission to connect, empower, and inspire, the conference is open to all community members and is free for students.

The weekend offers activities such as keynote speakers, identity forums, and a drag show.

William Lewandowski, a MSUM student and co-president of the school’s LGBT group, SPECTRUM, is looking forward to a weekend full of community building.

“I want them to know it’s a super safe space,” Lewandowski said. “This is a place for you to learn and build yourself up, especially coming out; it’s a really big step. It could really build up your identity, your self-esteem, just everything.”

Click on the link for more information on the Minnesota Out! Campus Conference.

Categories: Community, Moorhead
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

U of M Crookston Considers Tuition Freeze While Ot...
Students Learn Saudi Arabian Culture at NDSU
Valley City High School Students Create Ornaments ...
MSUM, McKinley Elementary Students Tackle Teaching...

You Might Like

Kids Get An Early Halloween at "Boo! at NDSU"

FARGO, N.D. -- Kids get an early Halloween at NDSU thanks to students in Residence Life. "Boo! At NDSU" is a children's carnival and trick–or–treating event. Students put on over a dozen booths with games,…

Mail bombing suspect was dancer, had arrest record in Minnesota

(KMSP) - A man arrested on suspicion of sending multiple mail bombs to prominent Democrats throughout the country has an arrest record in Minnesota and was part of a local traveling dance group. Federal authorities took 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc of Florida…