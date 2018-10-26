M State and MSUM Host its First Minnesota Out! Campus Conference

FARGO– M State and MSUM are bringing awareness to the LGBT community by hosting its first Minnesota Out! Campus Conference.

With a mission to connect, empower, and inspire, the conference is open to all community members and is free for students.

The weekend offers activities such as keynote speakers, identity forums, and a drag show.

William Lewandowski, a MSUM student and co-president of the school’s LGBT group, SPECTRUM, is looking forward to a weekend full of community building.

“I want them to know it’s a super safe space,” Lewandowski said. “This is a place for you to learn and build yourself up, especially coming out; it’s a really big step. It could really build up your identity, your self-esteem, just everything.”

