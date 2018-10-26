NDSU Students Learn About Career Opportunities at Fargo Jet Center

The group visits a local business every month

FARGO, N.D. — Business students at NDSU are letting their dreams take flight by getting a tour of the Fargo Jet Center.

The NDSU chapter of Phi Beta Lambda got to learn about career opportunities in jet technology and sales, and even went out on the runway.

One of the students has worked at the Fargo Jet Center for the last few years.

He wanted his classmates to see how working with jets incorporates many different skills that go beyond flying a plane.

“A lot of people in the area don’t know about the aviation industry and what all is involved in it, so we thought that this would be a good business to tour and get other people in the college of business involved in. I thought this would be a good opportunity to have an in for our group to come visit,” said Tate Russell, a junior at NDSU.

The group plans on visiting a new business every month so students can learn to apply their skills.