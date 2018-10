KVRR Round Table: NDSU Should Expect to Pressure South Dakota

The Coyotes get sacked more than any other team in the MVFC

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is one of four FCS football programs still undefeated heading into Saturday.

The Bison will try to retain that status against South Dakota.

The Coyotes have struggled to run the ball, while one of NDSU’s strengths is stopping the run.

That could mean USD will be forced to throw the ball more, which plays into the hands of NDSU’s pass rush.