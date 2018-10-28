Early Voting In Cass County And Grand Forks To Begin Next Week

Early voting in Minnesota started in late September and the last day is Monday November 5

FARGO, N.D. — Early voting sites for the midterm election open tomorrow in Cass County.

You can vote from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day Monday thru Friday at the Ramada Inn in Fargo, DoubleTree by Hilton in West Fargo and at the Fargodome.

A polling site in Casselton at the Days Inn will be open from Wednesday until Friday with the same hours.

People in Grand Forks can vote early starting Tuesday at the Alerus Center from 10 to 6 through Friday and 10 to 3 on Saturday.

The election is Tuesday November 6.

Election judges are testing ballot machines at hundreds of polling places across Minnesota to make sure the Nov. 6 election goes off without a hitch.

Election judges feed paper ballots into ballot machines to check if markings are being read properly.

The machines are also tested to make sure they’ll appropriately flag ballots that are marked improperly.

The accuracy testing process is legally required and must also be open to the public.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says the paper-based, decentralized method makes Minnesota’s voting system less vulnerable to attacks.

The state has 4,100 polling places and more than 31,000 election judges.