Easton Stick Goes in the NDSU Record Books

Stick has all-time passing record

VERMILLION, S.D. — Number twelve officially became number one in the NDSU record books.

Quarterback Easton Stick broke the Bison all–time touchdown passing record after tossing three into the endzone against South Dakota.

Stick tallied 176 yards in the air on 12–of–19 passing.

His record–breaking touchdown came with 36 seconds left in the half when he shoveled a 6–yard pass to Ben Ellefson.

But Stick was equally as impressive on the ground, running in an additional two touchdowns and piling on 79 more yards.

Head coach Chris Klieman says it speaks volumes about the type of player Stick truly is.

“Another great performance from the best player in the FCS. I’m convinced of that. There are a lot of other guys who are well deserving, and their head coach would say the same thing, but watching how he’s prepared everyday, watching how he handles all adversity, he’s just a phenomenal player,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I hope everybody just appreciates watching him operate because it’s a lot of fun whether his throwing it or running it.Even changing the play at the line of scrimmage which he does is phenomenal.”

Bison return home next Saturday to face Youngstown State.