Senator Heitkamp Drums Up Support For Campaign Through Door-Knocking

The Senator teamed up with Democratic House Candidate Mac Schneider to knock doors

FARGO, N.D. — Less than 24 hours after she went head–to–head with her opponent, Congressman Kevin Cramer (R-ND), on the debate stage, Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) fought through the rain to bring her message to the streets.

Heitkamp says going from door–to–door gives her a more intimate connection with her supporters.

“That opens up a whole new avenue of discussion. Just talking to people here who have spent thirty minutes in a home, talking about politics and about how important this election is, and these are things people will remember,” Heitkamp said.

Joined by Democratic U.S. House candidate Mac Schneider, Heitkamp chatted with voters and signed up some new supporters.

Some volunteers, like Fargo school board candidate Nyamal Dei, say braving the elements and working together could work in the Senator’s favor.

“Just going with somebody, door–knocking with them, that’s the best way to go about it. But today is even extra because in our culture when it’s raining, it’s good luck,” Dei said.

Over the next ten days, Senator Heitkamp will bring prominent Democrats like Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico and former Vice President Joe Biden to the Peace Garden State to speak on her behalf.

Heitkamp says having national politicians come to North Dakota helps, but it’s not the be–all, end–all for the election.

“This isn’t gonna be won by some celebrity showing up or some politician. It just gives us some momentum and some excitement to the race,” Heitkamp said.

She uses some simple words to motivate herself for the future.

“There’s a saying all politics are local, I say all politics in North Dakota are personal, so we’re going to get out this vote, and we’re going to win,” said Heitkamp.

Joe Biden will join Senator Heitkamp at the Fargo Air Museum on Thursday, November 1, at 11 am.