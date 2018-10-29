Bison Could Clinch Share of MVFC Title on Saturday

The Bison have won at least a share of the conference title in each of the last seven seasons.

FARGO, N.D. — The goal North Dakota State’s football team sets for itself every year is to win the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

That is not because the perennial national champions set the bar low, it’s because they view that as a critical step in their run to a national title.

Going undefeated is certainly one way to ensure a MVFC championship, but NDSU has also gained more separation than usual in the conference.

That means that with three games left in the season, the Herd could clinch at least a share of the MVFC crown by winning this weekend against Youngstown State.

“I’m excited for the position our guys have put themselves in, but now we have to continue to raise the bar a little bit,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “What we continue to talk about is we can raise the bar, rise up and get a little bit better. There’s a reason why we’ve been successful, and there’s a formula and that formula cannot have any shortcuts. We have to do a great job of preparation. If we skip a day Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll get beat.”

Kickoff in Fargo on Saturday is at 2:30 p.m.