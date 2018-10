Former Moorhead City Council Member Sues Over Polling Site Changes

Mark Altenburg claims the city violated state law

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A lawsuit filed against the City of Moorhead claims it violated state law when changes were made to election day polling locations.

The complaint was filed by former Moorhead City Council member Mark Altenburg.

He is asking a judge to order the city to publish the list of polling sites that were used before the changes were made on January 8, more than one week later than allowed by law.

The complaint claims polling sites at MSUM and Concordia were closed in violation of state law.

City officials earlier claimed that they consulted with the Secretary of State’s office and that no violations occurred.