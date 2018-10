HCV’s Henningsgard Reels in HS Play of the Week

The Hillsboro-Central Valley receiver made a diving catch

HILLSBORO, N.D. — Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Carson Henningsgard in the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Henningsgard dove for a pass from Micah Gallagher and reeled it in, barely staying in bounds.