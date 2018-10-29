LIVE: GOP Candidate For MN Governor Jeff Johnson Discusses Health Care Plans

Running against Democratic Candidate, Tim Walz

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Republican candidate for governor, Jeff Johnson, has been making the rounds to different cities across Minnesota.

Staring off the day in Grand Rapids, republican candidates moved from Bemidji, to Roseau, to Thief River Falls, and to Grand Forks.

Ending the day in Moorhead, Johnson spoke to people in the community about the change he would bring to the state.

KVRR will talk with the Democratic candidate for Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, tomorrow night at 6.