Scheels Arena Lands “Miss Me More” Tour With Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young

FARGO, N.D. — Scheels Arena in Fargo is calling “Dibs” on Kelsea Ballerina.

The singer of such hit country songs as “Dibs”, “Peter Pan” and “I Hate Love Songs” is bringing her “Miss Me More” tour to Fargo on May 11.

Ballerini will be joined by rising country singing star Brett Young and newcomer Brandon Ratcliff.

Young is the ACM’s New Male Vocalist of the Year.

Presale tickets are available now exclusively for Ballerini’s fan club members.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Scheels Arena and Ticketmaster.