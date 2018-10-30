Bison Football Preparing for Two Youngstown State Quarterbacks

NDSU coach Chris Klieman said he expects both to play

FARGO, N.D. — On paper, NDSU football’s next opponent isn’t the toughest they’ll face all season, but it is a team that is very capable of putting up a fight against the herd.

Last year when the Bison took on Youngstown State, they needed overtime to slip past the Penguins.

Youngstown has not fared well in the Fargodome this decade though, having lost the last three trips to the Peace Garden State by a combined score of 110-24.

This year, the Penguins’ offense is not putting up great numbers, but they are rolling with two quarterbacks that make it tough to game plan for.

“There’s a little difference between the two,” NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. “Also, I don’t know how much our game plan changes. We’re probably not quite all the way through that from a coaching staff, because [YSU QB Montgomery] Vangorder has played a lot more. We haven’t gone through all those plays, but we’ll have to have a good plan for both guys.”

NDSU defensive tackle Aaron Steidl agrees about the difficulty of preparing for two players.

“You’ve got to have checks for each quarterback,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready for the run game, you’ve got to be ready for a draw or some kind of screen. You also have to be ready for deep passes.”

Youngstown state leads the conference in average time of possession. Kickoff in Fargo is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.