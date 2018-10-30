State Trooper Struck By Truck Near Watford City

The patrol squad's emergency lights were activated.

Watford City, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was injured when he was struck by a pickup near Watford City Monday night.

The highway patrol says around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 23, a 36-year-old trooper got out of his squad to help with traffic control for cattle crossing the road.

As the trooper was preparing to direct traffic, a pickup failed to stop for the emergency lights.

The pickup then sideswiped a pickup that had stopped, rear-ended the patrol squad and then struck trooper.

The trooper from Williston was taken to the McKenzie County Hospital with unknown injuries.

The 22-year-old Libby, Montana, man driving the first pickup suffered unknown injuries.

Charges against him are pending.

The other pickup driver, a 37-year-old man from Taconite, Minnesota, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened about five miles east of Watford City.