William Hoehn Will Appeal His Life Sentence In Greywind Death

Hoehn's attorney made the announcement Tuesday morning, a day after Hoehn was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, in a Cass County District Court.

FARGO, ND — William Hoehn will appeal his life sentence to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Hoehn’s attorney made the announcement Tuesday morning, a day after Hoehn was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, in a Cass County District Court.

Hoehn plead guilty to charges he conspired to kidnap Savanna Greywind’s baby in August 2017.

He also gets an additional year behind bars for giving misinformation to officers.

Just last month, a jury found Hoehn not guilty for conspiring to murder Greywind.

Hoehn will be behind bars for 25 years before he will be eligible for parole.