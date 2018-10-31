Lengthy Drug Investigation Leads To Numerous Arrests In Hubbard County

agents seized meth, cocaine, prescription opioids, Butane Hash oil and marijuana
TJ Nelson,

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — Eight people are in custody after a lengthy drug investigation in Hubbard County.

Felony arrest warrants have been issued for two other suspects.

During the investigation, agents identified several people involved in the distribution and use of controlled substances.

While suspects were rounded up on Tuesday, agents seized meth, cocaine, prescription opioids, Butane Hash oil and marijuana.

The seizures will result in additional charges in Hubbard County.

