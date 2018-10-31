Music Legend Voices Commercial In Support Of Legalizing Marijuana In North Dakota

David Crosby was a founding member of "Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young" and "The Byrds"

A music legend is the new voice of the campaign to pass Measure 3, the legalization of marijuana in North Dakota.

He also serves on the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws’ Advisory Board.

He encourages voters to pass Measure 3 to ” end adult marijuana arrests and respect individual freedom”.

“This election, North Dakota has the chance to take a new, sensible approach to marijuana by approving Measure 3,” Crosby says in the radio ad.

“Measure 3 would end the arrest of adults in North Dakota for marijuana, letting the police focus their resources on violent crime. ”

The ad will begin airing across the state on Thursday.

Those against to the measure say there will be very few regulations and the law would go into effect just thirty days after Election Day.