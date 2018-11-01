Two Minutes Could Save Your Life: Lung Association Urges People to Get Screened

They say 25,000 lives can be saved if people at risk get screened

Something that could end up saving your life only takes a couple of minutes and you can do it right at home.

It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and a two–minute quiz can see if you should be screened for lung cancer.

The Lung Association says eight million Americans are at risk, and exposure to things like smoke and radon are major risk factors.

If the cancer is detected earlier, there’s a 60 percent chance of it being cured.

“Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer for both men and women. This year, approximately 500 North Dakotans are going to get a diagnosis of lung cancer. Unfortunately by the time they get that, the lung cancer’s often very advanced,” Robert Moffitt from the American Lung Association said.

The Lung Association says if everyone who’s at risk got screened, 25,000 lives could be saved.

The quiz can be found here.