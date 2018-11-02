ND Football: Sheyenne Falls to Bismarck Century in ND Division AAA Semifinals

Bismarck topped Davies 34-14, Willmar beat Detroit Lakes 50-28

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne football already made history.

The Mustangs entered the AAA State Tournament as the one seed in the East for the first time, but they were looking to leave an even bigger legacy by making it to the Dakota Bowl with a win over Bismarck Century on Friday night.

Those plans were cut short after falling to the Patriots 31-20.

Bismarck Century will go on to face Bismarck in the Finals.

Other Local Scores:

Bismarck 34 Davies 13

Willmar 50 Detroit Lakes 28