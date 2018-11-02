Otter Tail Central and Barnesville Win Section Championships

Ottertail beats Ada-Borup 38-28 and Barnesville beats Hawley 34-23

FARGO, N.D. — The number one seed Otter Tail Central faced Ada-Borup for the 6A Section Final at the Fargo Dome Friday night.

Ada-Borup got out to the early lead, 7-0, but Otter Tail Central rolled from there. Austin Wensauer rushed for 114 yards. The Bulldogs had a 30-point first half lead and held a 16-point lead at the break. They rolled from there and went on to win 38-28. Otter Tail Central are the Section 6A Champions.

Barnesville and Hawley played for the 8AA Section Championship following Otter Tail Central and Ada-Borup. Hawley scored first but Barnesville kept it close throughout. It was a one score game, 28-23 Barnesville lead at the end of the third quarter. A back and forth game ended with Barnesville victorious 34-23. Barnesville tops Hawley for the third straight year as Class 2A Section 8 Champs.